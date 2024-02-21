PM inaugurates three buildings at CUTN on virtual mode

February 21, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated three new buildings on Central University of Tamil Nadu campus at Neelakudi in Tiruvarur district through video conference on Tuesday.

Built at a total cost of ₹95.20 crore, the three facilities comprising Kailash Sathyarthi Academic Building and two hostels, Godhavari for girls and Mahanadhi for boys, features modern facilities such as Wi-Fi system and advanced safety features.

Funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Education and Canara Bank, for primarily financing the creation of capital assets in premier educational institutions, the 7,092-square metre Kailash Sathyarthi Academic Building can accommodate the Departments of Music, Statistics and Applied Mathematics, Horticulture, Epidemiology and Public Health, Microbiology and Physical Education and Sports. The hostel buildings measure 8,117 square metre.

In all, there are a total of nine hostels - four each for boys and girls and one for international students - on CUTN Neelakudi campus where a total of 2,056 students have been accommodated in them including the hostels formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

While the boys hostels have 443 double occupancy rooms, one girls hostel has 94 double occupancy rooms and the other three have 347 triple occupancy rooms.

Vice-Chancellor M.. Krishnan, Registrar R. Thirumurugan, university faculty, staff and students took part in the inauguration, according to a CUTN release.