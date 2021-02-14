PM inaugurates electrified stretches

TIRUCHI

14 February 2021 19:33 IST

An empty freight train hauled by an electric locomotive was operated from Thanjavur junction on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation electrified single line stretches from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai and from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur during his visit to Chennai.

Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar and senior officers of Tiruchi Railway Division were present at the junction.

Advertising

Advertising

Railway Vikas Nigam, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, carried out the overhead electrification project in the 228-km Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur mainline section and in another stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur.

The electrification project on the mainline section was completed in phases: from Villupuram to Cuddalore at first and later from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and thereafter from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur. RVNL separately electrified the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam.

Electrification would save time as there would be no traction changes and reduce carbon emission.