PM FME scheme awareness programme held

March 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), organised an awareness meeting on food processing and millet value addition under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) scheme on March 23.

According to a NIFTEM-T press release, the awareness meeting organised in association with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanjavur, aimed at fostering knowledge and innovation in millet processing and value addition. The event served as a platform for food entrepreneurs to explore the vast potential of millets in enhancing food products and promoting healthier dietary choices.

Stating that the event served as a forum for networking and knowledge exchange among attendees, fostering potential collaborations and partnerships within the local food ecosystem, NIFTEM-T. Director V. Palanimuthu claimed that by bringing together key stakeholders, CCI, Thanjavur, and NIFTEM-T aimed to catalyse innovation and entrepreneurship in millet-based food processing, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

CCI president Sh. Maaravarman said the collaborative effort underscored a shared commitment to drive local economic growth and promote sustainable practices within the food industry. The active participation from food industry professionals, entrepreneurs, CCI members and stakeholders exhibited their keenness on leveraging millet-based solutions.

Through the interactive sessions and demonstrations at the incubation centre, participants gained insights into the diverse applications of millets in food production, highlighting their nutritional benefits and culinary versatility. As advocates for sustainable agriculture and healthy living, NIFTEM-T and CCI remained committed to supporting food entrepreneurs in harnessing the immense potential of millets, the release added.

