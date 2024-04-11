GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM does not dare to discuss unemployment, price rise, says Raja

INDIA bloc will win 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the BJP will not be able to spread its roots in the region notwithstanding PM’s visits, says D. Raja

April 11, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau
D. Raja

D. Raja

Despite making tall claims about development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not dare to discuss issues such as unemployment and price rise, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D. Raja said here on Thursday.

Mr. Modi was trying to deceive the electorate by claiming that his party would capture more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the general election, Mr. Raja said. He was addressing the media at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district where he solicited votes in favour of CPI candidate V. Selvaraj for the Nagapattinam (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Mr. Raja predicted that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The BJP would not be able to spread its roots in Tamil Nadu even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the State any number of times. A similar situation prevailed against the BJP in the northeastern, western, and other southern States. The country should become free from the “fascist and autocratic” BJP-RSS alliance governance, he said.

Extending the days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, increasing the minimum wage under the scheme to ₹700 and extension of the scheme to urban areas were among the prominent assurances of the CPI. Finding a solution to the Cauvery issue was important for the party, he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / Communist Party of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.