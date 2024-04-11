PM does not dare to discuss unemployment, price rise, says Raja

April 11, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Despite making tall claims about development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not dare to discuss issues such as unemployment and price rise, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary D. Raja said here on Thursday.

Mr. Modi was trying to deceive the electorate by claiming that his party would capture more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the general election, Mr. Raja said. He was addressing the media at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district where he solicited votes in favour of CPI candidate V. Selvaraj for the Nagapattinam (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

Mr. Raja predicted that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The BJP would not be able to spread its roots in Tamil Nadu even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the State any number of times. A similar situation prevailed against the BJP in the northeastern, western, and other southern States. The country should become free from the “fascist and autocratic” BJP-RSS alliance governance, he said.

Extending the days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, increasing the minimum wage under the scheme to ₹700 and extension of the scheme to urban areas were among the prominent assurances of the CPI. Finding a solution to the Cauvery issue was important for the party, he said.