Plus Two student’s death triggers protest in Pudukottai

September 26, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI:

A Plus Two male student of Government Model Higher Secondary School at Machuvadi area in Pudukottai Town allegedly ended his life in a bushy area behind the school on Monday night after he was allegedly told by his teachers and the headmaster to get a haircut.

The news of the death of the 17-year-old boy identified as K. Madheswaran, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, triggered protests, with his family members and relatives staging a road roko in the late hours on Monday near the school prompting the police to intervene.

On Tuesday morning, some of the boy’s friends staged a stir on Pudukottai - Thanjavur main road for some time. The parents and relatives of the boy blamed some teachers and the headmaster for the incident and demanded action against them.

Madheswaran of Vijayapuram village in the district came to the school on Monday morning and left in the afternoon without writing a test. It is alleged that the boy was asked by some teachers and the headmaster to get a haircut to return to the school. Following this, the boy left the school. However, he neither returned to the school nor his home. The boy’s parents and his relatives launched a search after he failed to return home. The boy was found dead behind the school.

Shocked and angered over the death of Madheswaran, his parents and relatives staged a road roko near the school on Monday night warranting the intervention of the police who held talks with the boy’s family members. The body was thereafter shifted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. After completion of autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the school headmaster, Sivaprakasam, was placed under suspension, the sources added.

The Ganesh Nagar police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

