Plus Two results: central districts improve their performance

16 July 2020 19:19 IST

Districts in the central region improved their performance in the Plus Two examination over last year and this reflected in higher ranking positions. Most of the districts have scored above the State average of 92.3 %. The strides made by government higher secondary schools have also reflected in the results.

Tiruchi district attained an overall pass percentage of 95.94, moving to the sixth position from 13th last year with a pass percentage of 93.56 %.

The rise by 2.4 percentage points has also reflected in as many as 82 out of 250 higher secondary schools securing cent percent results, Collector S. Sivarasu briefed mediapersons at the Collectorate.

Out of 31,048 candidates, 29,787 students constituting 12,991 boys and 16,796 girls secured pass marks.

Fourteen out of 88 government higher secondary schools and three out of 15 Adi Dravida Welfare Schools have secured cent percent results. The rest constitute 22 government aided higher secondary schools and 43 matriculation and self-financed schools, said the Collector congratulating teachers and students in the presence of Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi and district educational officers.

Pudukottai

Pudukkottai district also registered a rise in overall pass percentage from 90.01 last year to 93.26 in 2020, improving its position to 16th from 22nd last year. Out of the 18,229 candidates from 172 schools, 17,000 comprising 7187 boys and 9,813 girls secured pass marks. Out of 42 schools that recorded cent percent results, eight were government schools.

Thanjavur

The district attained 92.89 % overall result in Plus Two public exam, registering a marginal improvement from last year’s 91.05 %. Out of 26,664 candidates from 220 schools who took up the exam in Thanjavur district, 24,768 students comprising 10,476 boys and 14,292 girls, secured pass marks. Tiruvarur district has clocked 86.52 percent with 11,303 students out of 12,779 having come out successful.

Fifty three schools in Thanjavur district recorded cent percent pass, whereas 21 schools in Tiruvarur district achieved the distinction.

Perambalur

Perambalur district recorded a slight improvement this year, by attaining 95.40 %, compared to 95.15 % last year. Yet, the district slipped to eighth place from the third position it had secured last year. A total of 7,275 out of of the 7,626 candidates secured pass marks. Nineteen higher secondary schools including three government schools recorded cent per cent results this time.

Ariyalur

The overall pass percentage in Ariyalur district was 94.41, with 7,688 students from 82 higher secondary schools comprising 4,381 girls and 3,307 boys securing pass marks. As many as 4,406 out of 4,810 students of government higher secondary schools came out successful.

Nagapattinam

The overall pass percentage in Nagapattinam district was 87.10. Out of 16,656 candidates, 14,508 students comprising 5,829 boys and 8,679 girls came out successful.

Karur

The district achieved 94.51 percent overall pass. A total of five government higher secondary schools and three government aided schools have secured cent percent results. The Government Higher Secondary Schools at Periakulathupalayam, Nerur, Porani and Manavadi and the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls at Vangal scored cent percent results.

Karaikal

Karaikal district witnessed a slight slide in the overall performance of students. With a pass percentage of 86.21 %, the performance has gone down by 1.95 percentage points. Out of 2,277 students, 1,963 comprising 1,207 girls and 756 boys secured pass marks. Five schools have registered cent percent pass.