Plus Two board exams begin with easy language paper

March 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The class XII State Board examination began on Monday, with students appearing for language papers. Students in Tiruchi found the language papers easy.

As many as 16,802 boys and 17,590 girls, (34,392 students) appeared for the class XII exams in 133 centres. Most of the students who appeared for the Tamil paper said the questions were mostly from the syllabus and were on the expected lines.

“We had a lot of time to prepare for the exam, and due to the elaborate preparations and revision tests, the paper was easy as expected,” S. Keerthana, a student from Little Flower Higher Secondary School, told The Hindu.

“The paper was lengthy, and all the important questions were asked. I have done well and expect to score a 90%,” said M. Lavanya, a student from St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School.

Students who opted for other language papers like French and Hindi also found their question papers easy, and were able to complete the exams within the allotted time.

In Perambalur district, a total of 7,439 candidates out of 7,709 attended the examination in 33 centres. As many as 270 candidates were absent.

Ariyalur

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that out of 9,091 students, 8,645 students had written the language paper of the class XII examinations in Ariyalur district. She said that 44 examination centres had been established in different parts of the district. In addition, 82 out of 92 private candidates appeared for the Language paper in two centres. Police protection had been made in all examination centres for the smooth conduct of examinations. All necessary facilities, including transportation, had been made for the students.

Meanwhile, in the Pudukottai district, about 19,206 candidates (8,903 boys and 10,303 girls) attended the examination in 97 examination centres. A total of 1,348 candidates were absent.

In Karur, 11,377 candidates attended the examination in 43 centres. In addition, 51 private candidates appeared for the exam in two centres.

Mayiladuthurai

As many as 11,348 students (6,130 girls and 5,218 boys) enrolled to appear for class 12 board exams in Mayiladuthurai district. A total of 38 examination centres, 36 for school students and two for private candidates, were arranged in the district in which 824 hall supervisors and 90 flying squads were deployed to monitor the process.

On Monday, 5,763 girls and 4,614 boys appeared for the exam. To assist students with special requirements 68 scribes were also employed. District Collector AP. Mahabharathi inspected the examination centre at Thiyagi G. Narayanasamy Municipal Higher Secondary School.

Nagapattinam

As many as 3,891 boys and 4,371 girls appeared for class XII exams in 34 examination centres. District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inspected the examination centre at National Higher Secondary School.

In Tiruvarur district, 1,3171 students took up the examinations, sources said. A total of 972 students scheduled to appear for the exam did not turn up for it. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district, 1,230 students failed to appear for the examinations on the first day. In all, 29,888 students have enrolled their names for taking up the HSE annual tests in Thanjavur district, according to official sources.