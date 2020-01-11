Plus One score may soon matter

There are indications that managements of arts and science colleges in central districts are keen to follow the latest practice of leading institutions in western districts of considering Plus One score of applicants for admission into B.A., B.Sc., and other UG programmes.

“The experience of fixing cut-off for admission to UG programmes based on the marks in Plus Two score alone has not been good. Students from private schools admitted with high scores in Plus Two have been found to struggle with their subjects due to skipping a bulk of Plus One portions,” says a functionary of a self-financing arts and science college.

Teachers in government higher secondary schools, who are necessitated to concentrate only on Plus One portions in the first year of higher secondary unlike in the case of their counterparts in private schools, say it is simply impossible to complete what they describe as “voluminous portions” under the new syllabus.

For instance, there are close to 1,000 pages of content to be covered in botany and zoology put together, each of which has two volumes.

Likewise, there are two volumes each for mathematics, physics and chemistry, they pointed out.

In fact, teachers in government schools had to rush through the portions by working consecutively on Saturdays. “It is another matter that we were not in a position to make the special classes compulsory for fear of being victimised by a section of unattentive students who would allege inhumane treatment,” a senior teacher said.

Now that the revision exams have begun, there will be no more time to hold classes for revising the portions. “The students, unfortunately, have to fend for themselves,” the teacher said, citing shortage of teaching-learning days caused at the start of the academic year due to late arrival of books and the need to attend orientation classes on the new syllabi.

Most of the private schools are seemingly focussed only on coaching students for NEET. Preparation for the public exams has indeed become incidental, a teacher in a private school admitted requesting anonymity.

The managements of private schools do not seem to realise that those who miss out on NEET must be in a position to secure admission in courses of their choice in leading arts and science colleges, the teacher said.