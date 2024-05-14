Plus One pass rate improves in Tiruchi

Tiruchi district has recorded a pass rate of 94% in the Plus One examinations. The district stood 8th among the districts in the State, up from the 16th position last year,when the pass rate stood at 92.77%.

Last year, Tiruchi’s boys scored a pass percentage of 88.14% and girls 96.64%. This year, however, boys’ pass percentage climbed to 90.31% and girls’ pass percentage rose to 97.25%.

The pass rate of Ariyalur and Perambalur was 94.96% and 94.82%, respectively. The pass rate of Pudukottai district also went up from 86.99% to 88.02%.

