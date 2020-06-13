Plus One admissions being made on a first come, first served basis

13 June 2020 17:30 IST

TIRUCHI

While Plus One admissions have commenced following the State Government's 'All Pass' decision for SSLC students, due to the unprecedented situation caused by COVID 19 pandemic, the managements are finding a first come, first served approach to be the only practical option.

Admissions are apparently being made based on the government's directive that the students will get 80% weightage for half yearly and quarterly exam marks and 20% for attendance. But, those who are seeking early admission seem to be in an advantageous position.

“Right now, we are admitting students based on oral accounts about their scores. For, there is no scope for them to get the score sheets of quarterly and half-yearly exams at short notice,” a correspondent of a private school, said.

“It is absolutely difficult to toe the hitherto followed pattern of merit-based admission this time as the government's decision has, more or less, created a level-playing field for students to secure admission,” he said.

Managements of private institutions with hostel facilities are, in particular, worried as they doubt if parents from far-off places will take the risk of admitting their wards in the prevailing conditions caused by of COVID 19 threat.

They, however, hope that the existing students in the tenth standard who have been residing in hostels will not be shifted out.

According to a headmaster of a government high school, the details of the students’ scores in quarterly and half-yearly exams will be submitted to the office of Chief Educational Officer only during the next week.

It is highly improbable for the school education department to prepare the consolidated mark statement of the scores of students in quarterly and half-yearly exams any time soon, he said.