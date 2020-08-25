Plus One admission under way in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

25 August 2020 23:23 IST

Admissions for Plus One got underway in government and government-aided higher secondary schools on Monday.

Besides the Department of School Education, government schools under the purview of Adi-Dravida welfare, Forest, Kallar Reclamation, Municipalities, Social Welfare and Tribal welfare departments also began the process for science, commerce, arts and vocational groups.

School authorities have laid emphasis on physical distancing and wearing face masks.”The school heads were instructed to take utmost care to ensure that physical distancing was followed while carrying out the admission process,” S. Shanti, Chief Educational Officer, said.

While priority is being given to students of the same school for Plus One admission, those with higher scores can rest assured of admission. The school heads anticipate a deluge of applicants in the coming days in view of the all-pass gesture of the State government for SSLC.

Usually, government schools have 60 students for one section. But, there are also schools admitting more than 70 for a section, much to the chagrin of teachers. No deadline has been fixed as yet for the Plus One admissions, according to teachers.

According to a senior teacher of a government higher secondary school in Manapparai union, there is no information as yet on when the classes will begin for Plus One.

The teachers say they would prefer classroom teaching, citing difficulties in engaging students of SSLC and Plus Two in the virtual mode. Textbooks for Plus One are ready for distribution in schools. The school heads await instruction from the government to begin distribution.

On their part, matriculation higher secondary schools had initiated admissions and completed the process well in advance, even before publication of SSLC results.