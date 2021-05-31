Plumbers, electricians seek permission to attend to urgent works

TIRUCHI

31 May 2021 17:32 IST

Plumbers and electricians have urged the government to permit them to ply their trade during the lockdown as the current restrictions have not only stifled their income but also put many of their customers into hardship.

“Almost every member of our society is getting at least half-a-dozen calls every day from regular clients seeking urgent repairs to electrical or plumbing faults. But given the strict lockdown, which constrict our movement, we are not able to extend our services,” says V. Murugesan, Tiruchi District Electricians, Plumbers and Rewinders Society.

Mr. Murugesan says plumbers and electricians are often prevented by police to attend to calls. “Yesterday, one of our members from Ariyamangalam was intercepted by the police near Town Station and his motorcycle was seized. The youngster, who was going to attend electric failure in a medical store, had to return and that too by foot to his home.”

Some plumbers and electricians also claim that they have been receiving frantic calls from their customers to attend to urgent complaints such as break down in water motors, broken pipes and faults in electrical lines at their homes.

Claiming that plumbers and electricians with identity cards issued by their society were allowed to attend calls in the city during the lockdown last year following a representation to the district authorities, Mr. Murugesan suggests that a similar approach be adopted now too.

“We have issued identity cards and even T-shirts and police can allow plumbers/electricians carrying identity cards,” he says.

With many of the plumbers and electricians being daily wage earners, the lockdown has also dried up their income. Many are sole bread winners in their families. “Apart from the hardship faced by our customers, we are also going jobless. We should be allowed to attend to urgent works. If there is further extensions of lockdowns, we will be in deeper mess,” observes Guru, a plumber.