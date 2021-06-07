Plumbers, electricians seek exemption from e-registration

A section of plumbers and electricians have complained of difficulties in e-registration and urged the government to grant them exemption.

Tiruchi District Electricians, Plumbers and Rewinders Society has contended that many of the plumbers and electricians are semi-literate or illiterate and unfamiliar with handling computerised procedure.

According to Society secretary V. Murugesan, only a few could get the registration done and appealed to the government to do away with the norm. “Only some of us were able to make the e-registration on Sunday though the system was slow. Many tried and failed on Monday morning,” he said.

Many are daily wage earners and, hence, they have been deprived of income during the lockdown. So, district authorities must allow those holding identity cards and uniforms issued by the society to ply their trade without any restrictions, he added.