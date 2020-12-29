PLP pegged at ₹4,424 cr for Perambalur

The Potential Linked Credit Plan prepared by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has assessed the credit potential for Perambalur district during 2021-23 at ₹4,424 crore, a projected growth of 9.32% more than the projections for the current year.
The PLP was released by Collector Sri Venkada Priya at the District Consultative Committee meeting of bankers held recently.
The first copy of the document was received by Lakshmi Narasimhan, Chief Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Thanjavur.
The PLP for the year has been prepared on the theme of “Collectivisation of agriculture produce for enhancing farmers’ income.’ Speaking on the occasion, Ms.Priya observed that there was good scope of promoting farmers producers organisations in dairy sector in Perambalur district and suggested setting up of an animal feed unit by FPOs as the raw material required for the same is available in the district.
L.S.Naveenkumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, said that out of the total plan outlay, 79% (₹3,500 crore) is earmarked for agriculture sector, including agriculture infrastructure.
The credit flow potential for the MSME sector has been projected at an estimated of ₹348 crores. The PLP suggested that an export hub can be promoted in the district as there was good potential in dairy sector and the district is well connected with State capital.
B. Arul, Lead District Manager, and other officials were present.
