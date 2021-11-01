PLP envisages ₹7,184 crore credit flow in Karur district

The Potential Linked Credit Plan, prepared by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), envisages a credit flow of ₹7,184 crore in Karur district during 2022-23.

While the credit potential for short-term crop loans is estimated at ₹2,233 crore, the estimate for term credit for important thrust areas such as water resources, farm mechanisation, plantation and horticulture, forestry and wasteland development, fisheries and animal husbandry, has been put at ₹863 crore.

The potential for agricultural infrastructure and allied activities was projected at ₹77 crore and ₹160 crore, respectively.

The other major estimates include₹1,803 crore for MSME sector, ₹676 crore for export credit, ₹128 crore for education, ₹620 crore for housing and ₹13 crore for renewable energy, ₹16 crore for social infrastructure and ₹595 crore for Other Priority Sector.

In order to hasten the process of overall development of agriculture and allied activities through exploitation of the identified potential, the PLP has suggested various sector-wise critical infrastructure requirements for improving production and productivity of agriculture and allied activities in the district.

The PLP has suggested renovation and strengthening of Panjapatti lake in Krishnarayapuram block to improve availability of water for irrigation and construction of rainwater harvesting structures for strengthening sources of water for panchayat tanks of the district.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar released the PLP at the Standing Committee meeting of bankers held recently and the first copy was received by George Babu Lazar, Chief Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Regional Office, Erode.

Appeal to banks

Mr. Prabhu Shankar exhorted the banks to form, nurture and lend to joint liability groups of small, marginal and tenant farmers, rural artisans and small entrepreneurs as it would not only promote group financing mode but also help the needy poor get livelihood opportunities.