ADVERTISEMENT

Plight of passengers waiting in the open to board trains persists despite development works

Published - June 20, 2024 06:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

V. Venkatasubramanian

The plight of passengers waiting in the open to board trains continues at the major stations along the Main Line section between Tiruchi and Villupuram despite ‘spending’ crores of rupees towards the development and redevelopment of these stations/junctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Development and redevelopment of the major revenue — generating railway stations — Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai, commenced with the launching of ‘Adharsh Stations Scheme’ in the recent past where a few hundred crores were spent by the Indian Railways for the development of Kumbakonam railway station and the Mayiladuthurai junction.

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur railway junction also witnessed some ‘developments’ with the installation of two escalators, setting up of air-conditioned ‘paid lounge’ and other passenger oriented developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, all three railway stations figured in the recently launched ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ (ABSS) with the priority for the works envisaging the ‘ease of movement of passengers, their convenience and integration of the station/junction with surrounding areas’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unfortunately, according to the rail users, not much importance was given to fulfil the long pending demand for fully covered platforms but redesigning of the facade and extension of circulating areas near the booking counters received importance.

For instance, the plea for adequate shelters on platforms 2 and 3 at Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai junctions where passengers used to board and alight trains and on platform 2 at Kumbakonam in addition to extension of shelters on the platform number one in all these three stations remains unfulfilled, they pointed out.

Though the creation of platform shelters formed part of the ‘ABSS’ works at Thanjavur, the agony of passengers boarding and alighting in the open continues for the passengers on platform number one, pointed out R. Revanthkumar, a resident of Thanjavur and frequent traveller to Chennai.

Stating that a similar situation prevails at Kumbakonam, S. Sundaresan, a frequent traveller between Kumbakonam and Chennai, wondered what made the Southern Railway spend several lakhs of rupees towards setting up a ‘sky-bridge’ in the past connecting the northern side and southern side of the railway station for the benefit of two-wheeler riders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US