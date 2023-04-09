Pleasure boating service growing in popularity at Manora

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pleasure boating service introduced a few months ago at Sarabendra Rajanpattinam near the Manora Fort, overlooking the Bay of Bengal, in Thanjavur district is growing in popularity as a large number of picnickers and tourists have started visiting the destination, especially during weekends. The turn out is expected to increase during the summer holidays.

The boating service introduced in October last year was part of tourist infrastructure at the site carried out by the district administration.

Manora, situated about 65 km away from Thanjavur, was built by Maratha ruler Serfoji II in 1814 to commemorate the British victory over Napoleon Bonaparte in Waterloo. The hexagonal shaped eight-storeyed tower on the seashore is 75 feet in height. The tower, surrounded by a rampart wall and a moat, looks like a fort.

Although the Department of Archaeology carried out conservation works in the tower, the fort and the moat around it in 2020 under an Asian Development Bank funded project, the site largely lacked amenities for visitors.

Taking note of the situation, Thanjavur District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver launched a series of initiatives to develop the site as a popular tourist destination. Tourist amenities were improved at an investment of about ₹1.74 crore. Pleasure boating service was introduced as part of the initiative. A children’s park and a guest house were also built.

The 20-minute boat ride in the sea has proved to be a hit. “The boating service has been attracting big crowd during weekends. Manora appears more beautiful from the sea. The beach here is not sandy but clayey, posing a challenge. So we built a jetty to introduce the boating service,” said Mr. Oliver.

The jetty has been provided with a neat paved pathway. Currently, two boats are being operated. A sea food restaurant has also been opened at the site as an added attraction and is being run by members of a women’s self help group. According to local panchayat representatives, the approach road to the boat jetty is also to be re-laid soon.

In August last year, the district administration, in association with OMCAR Foundation, Kavinmigu Thanjai Iyakkam (Clean Thanjavur Movement) and local fishing communities, launched a mangrove restoration project aimed at strengthening the mangrove patches along the coastline in Manora and neighbouring villages.

Manora is set to emerge as a major tourism attraction in the region as a Dugong conservation centre would come up here soon. The country’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve covering the coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts has already been notified by the Forest Department. The centre would also house a marine museum, amphitheatre, marine exploration centre and a fishermen’s cove.