Plea to waive FC, permit and other charges for autorickshaws

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has sought waiver of fitness certificate (FC), permit and other charges for autorickshaws.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration on Monday, CITU Thanjavur district secretary C. Jayabal, said that the financial status of over 15,000 autorickshaw drivers has been badly affected by the economic slowdown caused due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Seeking monthly assistance of ₹10,000 per family and distribution of essential commodities free of cost to autorickshaw drivers, the memorandum urged the government to consider waiving of charges relating to fitness certificate, vehicle permit, vehicle insurance and road tax since the autorickshaw drivers were unable to operate their vehicles for the past one-and-half months.

The financial situation in which these families were in also warrant wavier of loans taken for the purchase of autorickshaws through nationalised banks or through private financial institutions, it added.

Meanwhile, the All India Trade Union Congress staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate here on Monday in support of their demands including speedy disbursement of cash assistance and groceries to all daily wage labourers sanction of financial assistance of ₹7,500 per month for three months from March to May to labourers who had lost their income in view of the lockdown.

They also sought, among other things, disbursement of cash assistance and groceries to those who have failed to renew their membership in construction, autorickshaw and other unorganised sectors workers welfare boards, relief for pensioners, release of full salary for permanent, casual and contract labourers during the lockdown period and shelving the move to withhold DA increase.