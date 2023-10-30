Plea to unveil actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue

October 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Sivaji Film Club, Tiruchi, a fans’ association of the late Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, have urged the district administration to unveil the statue of the actor installed at Palakkarai in the city.

In a petition to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, the fans demanded the unveiling of the nine-foot-tall bronze statue of the late actor installed at Prabhat theatre roundabout in 2011 during the DMK regime.

It remained covered with a cloth since then, the fans in their petition said and urged the intervention of district administration to open the statue soon.