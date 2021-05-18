Plea to shift Uzhavar Sandhai temporarily

TIRUVARUR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mannargudi Town unit, has called upon the revenue and civic body authorities to temporarily shift the `Uzhavar Sandhi’ (Farmers’ Market) to the mofussil bus stand premises to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CPI(M), Mannargudi town secretary, G.Reghupathi, pointed out that the Farmers’ Market attracts a large number of customers (both public and vegetable vendors) during the restricted business hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Stating that the public and vendors were unable to maintain the social distancing norms during the reduced purchase hours, he said that in view of the peaking of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, the possibilities of the withdrawal of regulations laid down by the government to curb the spreading of the virus infection were very remote.

Hence, in order to enable the public and the vendors to purchase the vegetables to comply with the standard operating procedures, the authorities should shift the Uzhavar Sandhai to the more spacious mofussil bus stand premises, he added.

The Farmers’ Market had functioned at the mofussil bus stand premises during the first wave of novel coronavirus.