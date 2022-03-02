Plea to set up State-level panel for sanitary workers

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis on Tuesday requested the State government to set up a State-level commission to ensure the rights of sanitary workers.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting with Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman and other senior officials of the district on action taken on complaints of sanitary workers, Commission Chairman M. Venkatesan said it was important for the State government to set up a Commission with full powers as it would take care of the complaints on various issues. Nine States, including Karnataka and Rajasthan, had formed commissions to address the grievances of sanitary workers.

He said he had requested Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and to take action.

A State-level finance corporation should also be established to offer loans to the sanitary workers. Similarly, the State government should take steps to abolish the contract labourer system, he added.

Earllier, he held a review meeting with Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi in Ariyalur. and received petitions from sanitary workers.