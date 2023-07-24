Plea to save retail vendors at Darasuram market

July 24, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The AITUC Salai Vyabara Thozhilalargal Sangam has made an appeal to the district administration to save the retail vendors at the Darasuram Nehru Anna Market complex from the burden of hefty rent collected by the Kumbakonam Corporation authorised contractor.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector Deepak Jacob on Monday, the sangam pointed out that a total of 523 vendors – 383 retail and 140 ‘shutter shop’ vendors – were doing their business at the market complex by paying rent to the Corporation.

The collection of rent/fee for using the complex was leased out to private persons through tender from the year 2019-20 when the tender amount was finalised by the Corporation at ₹ 34350000 for that year. In the subsequent years, it was increased to ₹ 36067500 (a 5% increase over the previous year’s tender amount) in 2020-21 and to ₹ 37870875 in 2021-22.

Suddenly, the tender amount was almost doubled in 2022-23 wherein the Nehru Anna Vegetable, Fruits and Leaves Vendors Welfare Trust was authorised to collect ₹ 60600000 as annual fee/rent from the vendors utilising the complex premises for their business.

Thus, all the retail 383 vendors have remitted ₹ 70,000 each to the contractor already and now the contractor was insisting on payment of an additional sum of ₹ 80,000 from each retailer to continue to enjoy the right to do business at the market complex, the memorandum added.

Claiming that the “levy of hefty” amount as rent/fee by the present contractor had caused financial hardships for the retail vendors, the association pleaded for cancellation of the 2022-23 year tender and revert back to the old practice of the civic body itself collecting nominal rent/fee from the vendors utilising the market complex.

