Plea to safeguard dilapidated gallows

Residents of Sevappanaicken Lake Westbank in Thanjavur town have urged the government to protect an old building complex in their area that was reportedly used as a gibbet during monarchy and colonial era.

A group of persons descended on the brick complex and attempted to raze it down on Monday. Local residents gathered in large numbers and prevented them from pulling down the centuries-old structure, which they claimed was used to hang convicted persons during the monarchy and colonial eras.

Talking to the media, treasurer of Periyakovil Meetpu Kuzhu Pazha.Rasendran and Ravikumar, an engineer residing in the area, urged the government to safeguard the structure that was a piece of history.