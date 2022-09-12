Plea to roll back power tariff hike

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 12, 2022 16:48 IST

The Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre has urged the State government to roll back the power tariff hike.

In a statement, the forum pointed out that the steep hike in the power tariff would add to the burden of people who were already reeling under severe financial stress caused due to the pandemic.

Insisting that the bi-monthly reading method should be dispensed with and meter reading should be taken on a monthly basis, the forum regretted that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had accepted the tariff revision proposal submitted by Tangedco, overlooking the submission made by consumers, citing the loss incurred by Tangedco.

