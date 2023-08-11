Plea to revive the overnight train service connecting Karaikudi with Chennai

August 11, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Adirampattinam Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has sought the revival of overnight train service connecting Karaikudi with Chennai through Adhiramapattinam.

In a memorandum forwarded through the Railway Board chairman, Anil Kumar Lahoti on August 9 in New Delhi, the Association president, M.S.Shihabudeen and secretary, A.Abdul Razack have pointed out that the operation of the overnight train service to Chennai from Karaikudi through Adhiramapattinam for more than seven decades prior to the commissioning of gauge conversion project was better utilised by the rail commuters hailing from this region as it provided the much needed connectivity to the State capital town.

Requesting the revival of overnight train service to Chennai through the newly laid Karaikudi-Tiruvarur section, Association has also sought train service to Madurai either from Karaikal or Mayiladuthurai through the newly laid broad gauge section.

It had also exhorted the Railway Board to consider positively the Southern Railway’s proposal to introduce a new service between Karaikudi and Mayiladuthurai during day time coinciding with the arrival and departure of Cholan Express trains at Mayiladuthurai so that the rail passengers hailing from the towns located along the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section could take up day time journey to Chennai and vice versa.