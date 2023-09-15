Plea to revive paddy procurement at Thittai DPC

September 15, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers in and around Thittai have called upon the district administration to ensure that paddy procurement operations were revived at the direct procurement centre at the village as early as possible.

Inquiries reveal that farmers in Thittai and surrounding villages have taken up the ‘early kuruvai’ crop cultivation on about 150 acres and have harvested the paddy. Though the procurement commenced at this center as usual, the process came to a standstill a few weeks ago due to some ‘administrative lapses’ on the part of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Thus, the paddy brought to the center by farmers had been kept in the open near the center. Though the paddy was covered by tarpaulin sheets, farmers fear that their harvest might get drenched in view of the unexpected heavy downpours recorded for the past few days in this region.

Hence, they have urged the district administration to intervene and clear the hitch in the revival of the procurement process at Thittai as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam, Nannilam, Tiruvarur district, pleaded that the ’kuruvai’ paddy with higher moisture content be procured in view of the unexpected frequent rains.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector T. Charusree on Wednesday, the Nalasangam president, G.Sethuraman pointed out that it would not be possible for the farmers to comply with the 17 percent moisture content norm insisted by the Corporation in view of the unexpected rains during evening or late night hours for the last few days which hindered the prospects of the farmers who somehow managed to save their crop despite the severe water shortage problem.

He suggested that the Corporation could consider moving the paddy procured with higher moisture content to the rice mills directly from the DPCs instead of transferring it to godowns/temporary godowns and then moving them to the rice mills later.

This would also help reduce the consumption of water used by the mill owners for milling, he added.