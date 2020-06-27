Plea to revive inlet channel of Aadhanur lake

THANJAVUR
Farmers who depend on the Aadhanur lake in Peravurani for irrigation have expressed apprehension cultivation of paddy this year could be affected in the region as the inlet channel to the water body remains heavily clogged with wild growth.
The lake receives water from Ambuli river and serves as a source for irrigation for 100 acres of cultivable lands in this area. Further, the drain channel originating from the lake ends at Vembankulam which serve as a source of irrigation for Korattur and Pachchakollai hamlets.
Though Peravurani and surrounding areas is considered to be a rain-fed area, the Grand Anicut Canal system provides some succour for the cultivators as it enhances the groundwater potential and also provide them an opportunity to tap surface water for irrigation particularly during samba season.
“This time we thought that we could take up kuruvai cultivation and following it with thaladi as water was released from the Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12 and water reaching the Grand Anicut within four days. But, the heavy clogging of the inlet channel to the Big Lake from the Ambuli river might shatter our expectations”, said Jabahur of Peravurani.
In a petition addressed to the District Administration the farmers in this area have demanded clearing of wild growth on a war footing to ensure smooth flow of water into the water body. They had also urged the officials to retrieve the encroached land from lake which is spread over 43 hectares to improve its water-holding capacity.
