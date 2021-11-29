Plea to revive Chennai-Karaikudi train service

THANJAVUR

29 November 2021 20:08 IST

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association on Monday called upon Southern Railway to revive the Chennai-Karaikudi train service through Pattukottai that was withdrawn a decade ago.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting held in Kumbakonam.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chennai-Karaikudi service was withdrawn 11 years ago when Southern Railway took up gauge conversion work between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi. As the work had been completed and the track certified for operation of trains, the association urged Southern Railway to revive the service via Pattukottai.

Resolutions demanding renovation of the waiting hall for passengers at Kumbakonam, shelters on platforms 2 and 3 at Thanjavur junction, improvements to passenger amenities at Papanasam station, introduction of new services through the mainline to Tuticorin, Mumbai, Bodi and Palani, revival of stoppages for Mysuru and Chendur Express services, which were withdrawn in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation, were also passed at the meeting.

Further, the association exhorted Southern Railway to initiate steps for laying of additional BG track between Thanjavur and Villupuram via. Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai.