Plea to revise duty hours for female veterinarians

A plea to revise the duty hours for female veterinarians was made on Wednesday at a condolence meeting held at Mannargudi in memory of a Hyderabad-based physician murdered recently.

At the meeting organised jointly by Assistant Veterinary Doctors Association, Senior Citizen Forum and other social service organisations at Mannargudi, participants pointed out that the duty hours for doctors posted in veterinary hospitals in rural areas was 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Female doctors posted in interior areas found it difficult to get back to their homes in the evenings in the absence of safe transport.

Hence, the association had appealed to the government to revise the timings for female veterinarians from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The plea was endorsed by the Senior Citizen Forum and representatives of other social service organisations who paid homage to the slain physician.