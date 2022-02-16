Plea to revamp underground sewer system in Mayiladuthurai

The Federation of Farmers Associations of Cauvery Delta Districts has called for complete revamp of the underground sewage system in Mayiladuthurai town.

The scheme, executed over a decade ago with the support of the Union government, has not been functioning properly. While the sewer lines overflow at various places in the town, the sewage treatment plant (STP) established near Arupathi has failed, said Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary of the association.

The association has put forth a slew of demands ahead of the election to Mayiladuthurai Municipality.

The project was sanctioned in 2000 at an estimated cost of ₹42 crore with financial support from the Centre and the State government. The project was commissioned in 2007 by TWAD Board, the executing agency. The sewer system was designed to serve the town spread over about 11.40 square km with sewer lines running to a length of about 88 km with a capacity of about 10,800 house connections. The treatment plant was designed to handle about 5.85 million litres a day.

“The treated sewage from the STP was to be used for agriculture purpose. But the treatment plant with its waste stabilisation pond is not functioning properly and untreated sewage flows into Sathyavan canal, posing a health hazard to residents in over 20 villages beyond Arupathy. A new treatment plant, with the latest technology, should be established,” Mr. Kalyanam said.

The sewer lines too need to be replaced as there is overflow at various places in town due to ‘sub-standard work.’ Residents also have to contend with the foul odour that pervades the affected areas. Also, steps must be taken to make Mayiladuthurai a clean and green town, he added.