Plea to resume kudimaramathu scheme

April 30, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has appealed to the State government to resume the kudimaramathu scheme immediately.

Speaking to reporters at Mannargudi on Tuesday, committee president P. R. Pandian pointed out that the State was facing a severe heat wave and the ground water table had depleted badly. The government did not come out with any advice to farmers on summer cultivation.

With lakes and ponds and other water courses completely dry, the scheme, which had been suspended over the past two years, should be implemented immediately. “If the scheme had been implemented over the past two years, some amount of rainwater could have been harvested and stored. The government should take steps to get permission from the Election Commission and take up urgent works to repair and maintain water sources,” he said.

Tiruchi

