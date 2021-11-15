Plea to resume Cuddalore Port - Tiruchi passenger train services

Tiruchi

15 November 2021 16:32 IST

The former member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, Southern Railway, N. Jayaprakash has appealed to the Railway Minister to restore the Cuddalore Port - Tiruchi - Cuddalore Port passenger services with earlier fare.

In a representation to the Railway Minister, Mr. Jayaprakash said the Cuddalore Port - Tiruchi - Cuddalore Port passenger services stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic were yet to be restored. The passenger trains used to stop at all stations en-route benefiting construction labourers, daily traders, farm labourers, government employees, students and general passengers.

At a time when many passenger services were being restored in the Southern Railway zone for the benefit of the travelling public, Mr. Jayaprakash requested the Railway Minister to issue suitable instruction for the restoration of the Cuddalore Port - Tiruchi - Cuddalore Port passenger trains keeping in mind the interests of the general passengers, farmers and farm labourers.