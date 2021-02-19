Plea to reschedule Plus Two examinations

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Private School Correspondents Association has called upon the State government to reschedule the Plus Two examinations for the current academic year for the benefit of the students.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the founder-president of the association, G.R. Sridhar pointed out that though it was announced that around 60 %of the portions would alone be considered for preparing the question papers for the forthcoming public examinations it would not be possible to cover the reduced syllabus and conduct practical tests/assessments before the end of April. Because just around 40 % of the students have opted to attend the regular classes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Further, the practice of preparing the question papers under the `blueprint’ method had been suspended from the last academic year and hence the students have to study the entire reduced portions to get themselves prepared to take up examinations, he added.

Stating that most of the parents fear that their children would be forced to take up the public examinations under stress, Mr. Sridhar urged the State government to reconsider its decision to hold the Plus Two public examinations from May 3 to 21 for the benefit of the students.