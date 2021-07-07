Plea to repair roads near level-crossing

Heavily damaged approach roads on both sides of the level-crossing gate at Papanasam poses hardship for motorists traversing Papanasam-Saliamangalam Road.

The road, which serves as an alternative to Kumbakonam-Papanasam-Ayyampettai-Thanjavur Road with several curves passing through thickly populated areas, has witnessed sudden increase in movement of heavy vehicles in view of the ongoing Thanjavur-Vikiravandi Road construction.

The road has developed potholes near the level-crossing gate causing inconvenience to motorists and devotees to Karbarakshambigai temple at Thirukarukavur on Papanasam-Saliamangalam Road, say Papanasam residents.

Due to the tattered road, heavy vehicles negotiating the stretch are forced to move slowly, resulting in frequent traffic snarls on the carriageway even when lockdown conditions were relaxed slightly.

With the conditions getting getting further relaxed and impending monsoon, locals expect the authorities to rectify the defects and ensure smooth passage for motorists and other road users.