Plea to renovate two dilapidated temples

THANJAVUR

03 January 2022 20:38 IST

The Akila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha has exhorted the State government to renovate and preserve two Chola era temples in Kumbakonam region.

In the memorandum submitted through the district administration on Monday, the ABHM’s Temple Protection Wing State president, Rama. Niranjan, said Sri Naganathaswamy Temple at Manampadi and Sri Aabathsagayewarar Temple at Thukkachi were in a dilapidated condition despite being under the purview of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Advertising

Advertising

These temples housing splendid sculptures were renovated and consecrated several years back; the Manampadi temple also faces demolition threat in view of the Thanjavur-Vikkiravandi Road expansion proposal.

Exhorting the government to initiate necessary steps for the renovation of these temples that were more than 1,000 years old, and to consecrate them, the Sabha demanded that consecration of the Dharasuram temple should also be performed.