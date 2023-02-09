Plea to remove encroachments in Sirajpur Nagar

February 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Resenting the invoking of prohibitory orders in the Sirajpur Nagar area by the Thanjavur Revenue Divisional Officer recently in view of the sudden encroachment of spaces earmarked for parks by a group of persons, the residents of Sirajpur Nagar urged the RDO to lift the prohibitory orders and clear the encroachments.

In the memorandum submitted to the RDO, the office-bearers of the Sirajpur Residents Welfare Association pointed out that the developer of this residential area had bequeathed open spaces at three places in Sirajpur Nagar to the civic body for developing parks in 2005.

While one plot earmarked for the parks had been utilized for installing the electricity transformer, the other two remained as open ground until a group of persons led by the office-bearers of a State-level political party which is in alliance with the present ruling party entered the vacant sites and put up thatched structures on February 4.

Resenting the subsequent invoking of prohibitory orders in the area by the Revenue Department, they urged the RDO to withdraw the prohibitory orders and clear the encroachments from the spaces earmarked for setting up of parks.