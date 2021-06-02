Plea to release monetary benefits

The AITUC has called upon the State government to release the retirement benefits for the transport corporation employees who have opted for voluntary retirement, expired on duty or retired on medical grounds.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the AITUC thanked the government for initiating steps for releasing ₹497.32 crore allotted by the previous AIADMK government for disbursement of retirement benefits for the 2457 transport corporation employees who retired between January 2020 and April 2020.

A total of 462 employees retired after serving in the State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division received ₹87.37 crore as retirement benefits and their respective retirement benefit amount has been credited in their respective bank accounts.

At the same time, the trade union wanted the government to sanction the retirement benefits for those who opted for voluntary retirement, expired on duty and retired on the grounds of medical reasons between May 2020 to April this year.

Further, it had also urged the State government to expedite and conclude the 14th wage talks, the demand for an increase in dearness allowance, merging of DA with pension and extend health insurance for pensioners and family pensioners of the transport corporations.