Plea to relay road at Jeeyapuram level crossing

Residents seek measures to rectify the problem at the earliest

TIRUCHI

Road users, especially two-wheeler riders and cyclists, face a tough time near Jeeyapuram railway station as the road surface at the manned level crossing gate close to the station has got damaged posing hardships to them.

Although residents in and around Jeeyapuram have sought remedial measures from the railway administration to make it a smooth ride for the vehicle users, the problem persists with the broken portions of the road surface yet to be relaid. The level-crossing falls on the single-line Tiruchi - Karur electrified section which witnesses movement of express and freight trains. It has been nearly a year since the road at the level crossing gate got damaged and there are gaps at the joints, says V. Prasannakumar, a resident of Periya Karuppur village near Jeeyapuram. The level crossing witnesses heavy movement of two-wheelers, freight carriers and buses, besides bicycle riders from nearby areas as it leads to the Jeeyapuram - Woraiyur road. “Several persons proceeding for employment to Woraiyur in Tiruchi from Sirugamani, Perugamani and other areas pass through the level crossing daily. The hardship is faced more by two-wheeler riders and cyclists due to the damaged road surface. Some of the slabs have been broken and the gravel is scattered, says Mr. Prasanna Kumar. Two-wheeler riders and cyclists face the risk of slipping and falling down due to the broken road surface, he says. Mr. Prasannakumar said he had lodged a complaint with the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Salem via Rail Madad system in early September last year. He received a phone call stating that his complaint would be looked into and the same would be forwarded to the engineering department in Tiruchi to be solved. However, the situation remains the same, he says.

The residents say the road surface at the level crossing gate should be made smooth so that two-wheeler or bicycle do not get stuck at the railway tracks. The condition of road surface at the manned level crossing gates in Ammankudi and Andhanallur near Jeeyapuram is no different, Mr. Prasannakumar said.