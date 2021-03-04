Plea to reintroduce train services

Thanjavur

04 March 2021 16:55 IST

The Adhiramapattinam Rural Development Association has called upon the Railway Board to alter its decision to revive the train services suspended in view of the gauge conversion works in Thanjavur region from June this year to an early date for the convenience of the commuters and the business community.

In a memorandum addressed to the Railway Board, the association has urged for revival of the suspended services from Tamil New Year’s day, April 14, instead of June.

While reviving the services, the Railway Board should consider rescheduling of train services passing through Adhiramapattinam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Tiruvarur and others in the East Coast belt that were originating from Chennai to Shencottah/Rameswaram and vice-versa as the services cross these stations at odd hours in the night, the association said.

Further, the Chennai- Shencottah train should originate from Egmore instead of Tambaram.

The association also sought the introduction of freight services through the East Coast belt in view of the freight potential generated by agriculture and horticulture activities, seafood related industries and salt manufacturing units.

It also pleaded that train services on Mayiladuthurai-Madurai route and Vailankanni-Ernakulam route be operated through the newly laid broad-gauge section for the benefit of commuters.