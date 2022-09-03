Plea to reduce property tax

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
September 03, 2022 17:06 IST

The Federation of All Traders Association in Kumbakonam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to reduce the hike in property tax and the proposed increase in power tariff.

A resolution passed at the Federation’s general body meeting held at Kumbakonam on Friday said the hike would add to the burden of the people. Hence, the government should bring them down to a level bearable by the public

It exhorted the State government to consider a long-pending demand of the residents of Kumbakonam region - formation of a revenue district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters – positively.

Another resolution seeking a rail link between Kumbakonam and Ariyalur through Jayankondam was also passed at the meeting.

