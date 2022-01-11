Plea to reconstitute State-level advisory committee on temples

THANJAVUR

11 January 2022 17:04 IST

‘Panel lacks experts and practitioners of Saiva and Vaishnavite Agamas’

The Tamil Nadu Archagargal Samooga Nalasangam (TNASN) has appealed to the State Government to reconstitute the State-level advisory committee headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, TNASN State general secretary R. Balasadaksharam pointed out that the composition of the committee lacked participation of experts and practitioners of Saiva and Vaishnavite Agamas based on which the day-to-day rituals in a majority of temples administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department were being carried out.

The Nalasangam felt that inclusion of representatives from established Hindu religious institutions such as Saivaite and Vaishnavite Mutts in Tamil Nadu as well as individuals well versed in the Agamas in the committee would justify the formation of the new body.

Only a well-balanced committee comprising political, bureaucratic, religious representatives and persons well acquainted with Hindu religious customs and practices could help streamline the functioning of Hindu temples as per the observations and directions issued by the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, it said.