Plea to provide stoppage at Thirumalairayanpattinam station for Karaikal-bound express trains

Published - August 19, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Tiruchi railway division to provide a one minute stop at Thirumalairayanpattinam railway station for Karaikal-bound express trains coming from different destinations.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, the association president V.R. Dhanaseelane said there were many factories located at Thirumalairayanpattinam near Karaikal. Many people working at the Karaikal Port reside at Thirumalairayanpattinam.

There were many villages, including Thirumarugal, Tiruchengkattankudi, Thirupugalur and Thirukannapuram housing famous temples, which were between 6 km and 10 km from the Thirumalairayanpattinam railway station.  

Mr. Dhanaseelane requested the Divisional Railway Manager to provide a one-minute stop at Thirumalairayanpattinam station for the Chennai - Karaikal, KSR Bengaluru- Karaikal, Lokmanya Tilak - Karaikal and Ernakulam- Karaikal express trains in the larger interest of the passengers and pilgrims visiting the temples.

