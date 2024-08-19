GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to provide stoppage at Thirumalairayanpattinam station for Karaikal-bound express trains

Published - August 19, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal District Rail Users’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Tiruchi railway division to provide a one minute stop at Thirumalairayanpattinam railway station for Karaikal-bound express trains coming from different destinations.

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, the association president V.R. Dhanaseelane said there were many factories located at Thirumalairayanpattinam near Karaikal. Many people working at the Karaikal Port reside at Thirumalairayanpattinam.

There were many villages, including Thirumarugal, Tiruchengkattankudi, Thirupugalur and Thirukannapuram housing famous temples, which were between 6 km and 10 km from the Thirumalairayanpattinam railway station.  

Mr. Dhanaseelane requested the Divisional Railway Manager to provide a one-minute stop at Thirumalairayanpattinam station for the Chennai - Karaikal, KSR Bengaluru- Karaikal, Lokmanya Tilak - Karaikal and Ernakulam- Karaikal express trains in the larger interest of the passengers and pilgrims visiting the temples.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.