Plea to protect railway goods yard from trespassing

December 04, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association has urged the Southern Railway to protect the goods yard from trespassing.

In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager, the association has pointed out that the movement of unauthorised persons/vehicles hinders the loading and unloading operations at the goods yard with a cement carriageway.

While some of the motorcyclists use this new cement road to test their “adventurous motoring” skills, occasional movement of funeral processions results in the strewing of flowers and garlands on the goods waiting to be loaded into the wagons or on the goods loaded in the lorries.

Stating that the erection of manually/mechanically operated barricades on both sides of the road would be a better option, the association wanted the augmentation of railway protection force strength for the safety of this more-than-a-century-old railway station premises.

It also sought the advance ticket booking facility on Sundays and an extension of weekday booking hours. Pleading for extending the length of the platforms, the association expressed displeasure over the unevenness of platform tiles causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Apart from these requests, the association pleaded for a direct or en-route rail link between Pattukottai and Melmaruvathur, citing the Southern Railway’s announcement of temporary stoppage for some regular trains passing through Melmaruvathur from the second week of December 2023 to the second week of January 2024 coinciding with the Thaipoosam festival to be celebrated at Sri Aadhiparasakthi Peetam, Melmaruvathur.

A bi-weekly special service to Melmaruvathur or passing through Melmaruvathur via the newly laid Karaikudi-Tiruvarur section would attract commuter patronage of around 1,000 passengers for every trip as the local Adhiparasakthi Devotees Organisations in and around Pattukottai region arrange transport facilities for its members to attend Thaipoosam festivities at Melmaruvathur every year, the association claimed.

It had also sought the extension of Sabarimala Special Train 06019/06020 between Karaikudi and Ernakulam to be operated on December 7, 14, 21 and 28, up to Pattukottai or Thiruvarur for the benefit of Sabarimala pilgrims.

