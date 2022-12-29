Plea to procure canes directly from the cultivators

December 29, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has exhorted the State government to procure sugarcane directly from cultivators.

While expressing gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for including sugarcane in the Pongal Gift Hamper for the year 2023, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan suggested that procurement of canes be carried out under the supervision of senior State-level officers.

Seeking electronic transfer of procurement cost to the bank accounts of the cultivators similar to the process for paddy procurement, he said such a method would eliminate middlemen and ensure the amount reached the farmers without any pilferage.

Sugarcane and Pongal festivities were inseparable, he emphasised, and called upon the Chief Minister to issue a permanent government order to the effect that sugarcane would form an essential part of the Pongal Gift Hamper in future.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Part of India (Marxist) thanked the DMK government for considering the plea of sugarcane cultivators to include cane in the Pongal Gift Hamper.