Plea to postpone encroachment removal exercise

Published - September 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvarur Traders Protection Association has appealed to municipal officials to postpone the encroachment removal exercise planned on October 1.

In a memorandum addressed to the district administration and the police, the association pointed out that the officials concerned agreed to carry out the exercise after Deepavali when the issue was brought to their notice on September 24.

Since September 28, however, the officials announced that encroachments would be cleared on October 1. Hence, TTPA has sought the intervention of the district administration again to ensure that the civic body executed its proposal after Deepavali as agreed earlier. A similar request was put forth by the Flower Traders and Labourers Association, Tiruvarur, sources said.

