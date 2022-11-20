Plea to operate special trains from Tiruchi to Tiruvannamalai for Annamalai Deepam festival

November 20, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association has urged Southern Railway to operate fully unreserved special trains between Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Chidambaram for the annual Annamalai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai on December 6.

In a representation to the Southern Railway General Manager, association secretary A. Giri appealed to the railway administration to operate the special trains from December 4 to 7 for the benefit of pilgrims. Thousands of pilgrims visited Tiruvannamalai during the monthly full moon day from Thanjavur district. More pilgrims were expected to visit the town for the festival.

Also, a few unreserved coaches may be attached to Rameswaram - Tirupati - Rameswaram expresses (Train No. 16779 / 16780) from December 1 to 7 to clear the extra rush bound for Tiruvannamalai. The possibility for operating an additional special train between Mannargudi and Tiruvannamalai via Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai on December 5 could also be explored using the idle rakes of Semmozhi express.

Mr. Giri requested the railway administration to make an announcement at the earliest regarding operation of the special trains as demanded so as to enable pilgrims plan their journey.