Plea to operate buses via new bridge

Road users and commuters have called for operation of bus services on the newly built high level bridge across the Kollidam river near Grand Anicut, connecting Thiruvanaikovil Road and Grand Anicut Road.

The bridge built by the Projects wing of the Highways Department provides a new link between Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts, immensely benefiting residents of the region and facilitating free flow of traffic between the two districts.

It was built at a cost of ₹90.96 crore as per the revised estimates, though it was originally sanctioned at an estimate of ₹67 crore. It runs a distance of about a 1,050 metres, excluding the approach roads on both sides.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu, who inspected the progress of construction of the bridge in February this year had said that the project would be completed by May. Apparently, the bridge has been completed now but only light vehicle traffic are being allowed to ply on it.

The bridge will form a short link between Tiruchi and Kumbakonam via Tirukattupalli, Tiruvaiyaru and Swamimalai.

The new bridge is expected to substantially reduce the travel time between Kumbakonam and Tiruchi as the existing Thanjavur-Kumbakonam road section has a lot of bends and acute curves, points out Saravanan Natesan, an activist.

“People can reach Kumbakonam in just about two hours by taking this route. The government should take steps to extend mofussil buses operating to Kallanai from Kumbakonam and Thanjavur up to Tiruchi Central Bus Stand,” he demanded.