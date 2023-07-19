July 19, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Association of Former Central Committee Members of SBSU has called upon the Union Government to nationalise private sector banks.

In a statement, the Association president, S. P. Raman claimed that the nationalisation of private sector banks alone would safeguard the depositors’ money and be beneficial for the economic development of the nation.

Terming the filling up of vacant posts in public sector banks on a contract basis as illegal, the association regretted the steep decline in the number of public sector bank staff and the reduction in the number of branches.

