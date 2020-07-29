Plea to intensify measures to check COVID 19

29 July 2020 19:17 IST

TIRUCHI

The Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations has urged the State government to take intensive measures to check the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic in interior districts such as Tiruchi.

In a representation address to the Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, M.Sekaran, president of the federation, called for intensive measures on the lines of those taken in Chennai to control the spread of COVID 19 in other districts where the number of positive cases were increasing. “While the virus spread has been brought under control in Chennai, the infection was spreading fast in other districts. The same degree of importance given to control the spread of virus in Chennai should be extended to other districts such as Tiruchi,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr.Sekaran maintained that the medical facilities in places such as Tiruchi were inadequate. “Besides the government medical college hospital, a few private hospitals have been recognised to provide treatment for COVID 19. But they were overflowing with patients and there was shortage of beds,” he alleged.

Since many asymptomatic patients have been accommodated in the recognised hospitals, those who require urgent medical treatment were being denied beds. Many hospitals were admitting asymptomatic patients too, he claimed and suggested that the asymptomatic patients be accommodated in lodges so that special attention could be paid to those who have been severely affected by the virus. All hospitals in the district should be brought under the operational control of the District Collector and beds should be allotted based on the need and severity of the disease among the patients.

He also expressed concern over the poor medical attention being given to non-COVID 19 patients. Hospitals, other than those approved for COVID 19 treatment, should extend treatment to non-COVID 19 patients.

Mr.Sekaran demanded the lifting of restriction on inter-district movement of private vehicles as many patients have to travel to hospitals from one district to other in the region. Getting e-passes was also proving to be difficult. Patients in places in Pudukottai, Karur or Thanjavur districts, which were closer to Tiruchi, could not come to the city for treatment due to the restriction.

He, however, suggested that the restriction on the functioning of schools, colleges, theatres and places of worship should continue.